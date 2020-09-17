  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT

JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT

JEE Main 2020: Chirag Falor, a Pune-based boy, who secured 12th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, said that the exam is the toughest ever.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 9:01 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020: UP Candidate Ineligible For JEE Advanced As NTA Provides Two Scores In One Exam
JEE Exam: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants
What After JEE Main 2020 Result?
JEE Main 2020: 510 Delhi Government School Students Qualify, Says Arvind Kejriwal
JEE Results 2020: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates Students Scoring High Marks In JEE
JEE Mains 2020: Topper Among Girls In Telangana, Chukku Tanuja, Aims For IIT-Bombay
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Chirag Falor, a Pune-based boy, who secured 12th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, said that the exam is the toughest ever. Despite getting admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, he decided to appear for JEE. He is one of the five students from India, who secured admission in MIT this year. Speaking to ANI, Mr Falor said, "I have prepared for the exam for the last four years and do not want to miss one of the toughest exams as this would be one of the greatest experiences."

"JEE is the toughest exam because there is a time constraint to it. First-year common exams of MIT are much easier than JEE. Hence it is the toughest exam in a short time period," Mr Falor added.

Chirag, who could not return to the US to continue his classes at MIT due to the lockdown, is attending online classes, which start at 5:30 pm and continue till 2 am. Despite having this tight schedule, he is preparing for JEE Advance, which is scheduled to be held on September 27.

Mr Falor was earlier awarded Bal Shakti Puraskar for representing India in International Olympiads.

Click here for more Education News
Education News JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Huge Misappropriation Of Funds In Audit Of 6 DU Colleges: Manish Sisodia
Huge Misappropriation Of Funds In Audit Of 6 DU Colleges: Manish Sisodia
National Education Policy Suggests Revolutionary Changes In Education Sector: Rajnath Singh
National Education Policy Suggests Revolutionary Changes In Education Sector: Rajnath Singh
Unlock-4: Gujarat Government Decides Against Reopening Schools From September 21
Unlock-4: Gujarat Government Decides Against Reopening Schools From September 21
Delhi University Teachers Strike Against Non-payment Of Salaries
Delhi University Teachers Strike Against Non-payment Of Salaries
AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................