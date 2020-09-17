Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT

Chirag Falor, a Pune-based boy, who secured 12th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, said that the exam is the toughest ever. Despite getting admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, he decided to appear for JEE. He is one of the five students from India, who secured admission in MIT this year. Speaking to ANI, Mr Falor said, "I have prepared for the exam for the last four years and do not want to miss one of the toughest exams as this would be one of the greatest experiences."

"JEE is the toughest exam because there is a time constraint to it. First-year common exams of MIT are much easier than JEE. Hence it is the toughest exam in a short time period," Mr Falor added.

Chirag, who could not return to the US to continue his classes at MIT due to the lockdown, is attending online classes, which start at 5:30 pm and continue till 2 am. Despite having this tight schedule, he is preparing for JEE Advance, which is scheduled to be held on September 27.

Mr Falor was earlier awarded Bal Shakti Puraskar for representing India in International Olympiads.