  JEE Main And NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition By 6 States Tomorrow

JEE Main And NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition By 6 States Tomorrow

JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will tomorrow hear the review petition on the JEE Main and NEET 2020 matter.

Education | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 6:55 pm IST

JEE Main And NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition By 6 States Tomorrow
JEE Main And NEET: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the review petition of its order to hold JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the review plea filed by ministers of six states.

Six ministers of opposition-ruled states on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in September Amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The review plea was filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants started on September 1. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that 75% JEE Main candidates in the state could not appear for the BArch exams held on September 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Gujarat, 45% students skipped the JEE Main examination on the first day. According to a senior official, the percentage of students skipping JEE Main stood at 25-30% in earlier years.

