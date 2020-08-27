JEE Main And NEET 2020: Students Want Exams To Be Conducted, Says Education Minister

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Students Want JEE Main And NEET To Be Conducted: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that students want the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams to be conducted as per schedule. “Parents and students through email and social media have said that the exams should be conducted in September,” Mr Pokhriyal said in a video message.

The JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams have been postponed twice previously. NEET 2020 was originally scheduled for May but later postponed to July and is finally being conducted in September.

JEE Main 2020, which was first scheduled for April had been postponed and is now being held in September, Mr Pokhriyal Said.

A year of students should not be wasted, Mr Pokhriyal Added.

JEE Main And NEET 2020 Controversy

The Supreme Court on August 17 allowed NTA to go ahead with its plan to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 as per schedule in September. On August 24, the court rejected another plea seeking online NEET 2020 exam centres for overseas students.

Soon after the court’s decision, the NTA released the JEE Main 2020 admit card. The NEET 2020 admit card was released on August 26. According to an official statement, over 17 lakh students have already downloaded their hall tickets.

NTA also said that sufficient arrangements have been made to conduct entrance exams safely. Number of exam centres have been doubled, safety guidelines have been issued, the agency said.

However, many students claimed that they will be required to travel hundreds of kilometers to write JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 when transportation has been disrupted across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several state government ministers and politicians have joined students in demanding postponement. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020 exams scheduled in September, as many parts of Odisha are in the grip of floods.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also stood against the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue.