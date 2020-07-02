Image credit: Shutterstock Students Happy About JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Announcement By Education Minister

On July 2, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that a committee chaired by the Director-General of the National Testing Agency has been formed to review the ongoing COVID-19 situation and make recommendations regarding the conduct of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020.

Expecting a postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exams, students, who have been demanding clarification on JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020, expressed relief on social media.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The two entrance exams are scheduled in July and students, concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, have been demanding a further postponement of the two exams.

“Thank you Sir. You won us back,” said a student, in response to the education minister’s social media post.

Thank you Sir. You won us back. 😄 — Dunorad (@Nilabha_Das) July 2, 2020

Many students continue their “postpone JEE 2020” and “postpone NEET 2020” demands, as an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sir, When All The state level as Well National Level Entrance Exams Are Being Postponed,Then Why Are You Biased Towards NEET, JEE Aspirants,It's Completely unwise To Conduct Exam Amid This Pandemic,We Just Need Clarification From Your Side ASAP🙏#PostponeNEETandJEE #RIPNTA — Ayaan (@khanunjum3) July 2, 2020

We don't want to be a career of covid 19. Our health our responsibility. Our aim to be a doctor not a covid patient. #postponejeeneet #noexamincovid #jeeneetaisparentarealsohuman. — Dr. Nagmani (@nagmani_dr) July 2, 2020