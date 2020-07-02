  • Home
  • Education
  • "You Won Us Back": Students On JEE Main, NEET Announcement By Education Minister

"You Won Us Back": Students On JEE Main, NEET Announcement By Education Minister

After the latest announcement by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, students are expecting JEE Main and NEET 2020 to be postponed.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 2:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Cancels Exams, Students Ask About JEE Main And NEET
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of University Exams
NEET UG 2020: Developments So Far
National Testing Agency Launches Hindi Tests Feature On National Test Abhyas Mobile Application
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
NEET 2020 Postponement Notice Is Fake: NTA
Students Happy About JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Announcement By Education Minister
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On July 2, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that a committee chaired by the Director-General of the National Testing Agency has been formed to review the ongoing COVID-19 situation and make recommendations regarding the conduct of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020.

Expecting a postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exams, students, who have been demanding clarification on JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020, expressed relief on social media.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The two entrance exams are scheduled in July and students, concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, have been demanding a further postponement of the two exams.

“Thank you Sir. You won us back,” said a student, in response to the education minister’s social media post.

Many students continue their “postpone JEE 2020” and “postpone NEET 2020” demands, as an official confirmation is still awaited.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus
NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course
CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................