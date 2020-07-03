Decision On JEE Main, NEET 2020 In A Few Hours: Education Minister

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank JEE Main, NEET 2020 Latest News: Education Minister To Make Announcement In A Few Hours

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will make an announcement regarding the conduct of Joint Entrance Exam Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, later in the evening today. The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled to be held in the month of July.

Previously, the HRD Minister ordered a committee chaired by the Director-General of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to review the current situation and make recommendations regarding conduct of JEE Main and NEET.

The minister, during the 'Fit Hai to Hit Hai India' webinar, said that a decision on JEE Main and NEET will be announced “in a few hours”.

Meanwhile, students and parents across India continue their “postpone JEE 2020” and “postpone NEET 2020” campaigns as an official decision is awaited. Students, concerned about rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, have been demanding clarity about the conduct of entrance exams in July.