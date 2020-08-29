  • Home
  • Education
  • Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams

Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams

JEE Main And NEET: On state-level exams which are proposed to be held in Rajasthan, the chief minister said his government is making efforts to ensure that the exams are held while maintaining social distancing.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 8:53 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
JEE And NEET: Moved Supreme Court In View Of Health, Safety Of Students, Say Opposition Parties
Hold JEE And NEET As Per Schedule For Benefit Of Students: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Yogi Adityanath Says Uttar Pradesh Government Is In Favour Of Holding NEET, JEE
JEE Main And NEET: 6 States File Review Petition Against Supreme Court Order To Hold Exams In September
NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Those Who Dropped A Year
Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams
Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Centre postpone the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying lakhs of students and their parents are concerned about their health. Gehlot in a video message said the country is flooded with coronavirus cases and there is a problem of transportation and hotels because of the pandemic.

"The centre should take a decision quickly as little is left. The government should not hesitate to postpone the exam. The government should consider the feelings of students and parents. I hope the government will behave sensitively and postpone the exams," Mr Gehlot said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

On state-level exams which are proposed to be held in Rajasthan, the chief minister said his government is making efforts to ensure that the exams are held while maintaining social distancing.

"Whereas the NEET and JEE are all India level exams and lakhs of students will take the exams. The Centre should take an appropriate decision," Mr Gehlot said.

On Friday, ministers of six opposition-ruled states also moved the Supreme Court on seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE amid the persisting pandemic.

The top court on August 17 had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE --scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
JEE And NEET: Moved Supreme Court In View Of Health, Safety Of Students, Say Opposition Parties
JEE And NEET: Moved Supreme Court In View Of Health, Safety Of Students, Say Opposition Parties
Odisha Government To Provide Free Transport And Accommodation For JEE Main Aspirants: Chief Secretary
Odisha Government To Provide Free Transport And Accommodation For JEE Main Aspirants: Chief Secretary
Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
Delhi University Second Phase Of Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Application Starts August 30
Delhi University Second Phase Of Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Application Starts August 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................