Students thanked Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ after his announcement to postpone JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET exams till September.

Updated: Jul 3, 2020 8:12 pm IST

Celebration Day: Students Respond To JEE Main, Advanced, And NEET Announcement
New Delhi:

On July 3, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced new dates for Joint Entrance Exam Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020. According to the latest announcement, new JEE Main 2020 dates are, September 1 to September 6, 2020 and new NEET 2020 date is September 13. JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27.

Mr Pokhriyal's announcement brought relief to many. Previously, the engineering and medical entrance exams were scheduled to be conducted in July but these have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to postpone JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 has been made based on the recommendation of a committee headed by the National Testing Agency's director-general.

COVID-19 And Entrance Exams

Concerned about the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, students and their parents had been running “postpone JEE 2020” and “postpone NEET 2020” campaigns on social media.

After the latest announcement, relieved students cheered on social media. “Celebration day”, one wrote on social media after the announcement.

Others thanked Mr. Pokhriyal for deciding to postpone the entrance exams.

“Congratulations to every student...we all know that safety first,” another social media post said.

“Congrats everyone who participated in various trends,” said another social media post, acknowledging students and parents who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exams.

