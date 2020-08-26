NTA JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Admit Cards, Exam Dates And The Campaign For Postponement
With the National Testing Agency (NTA) firm on its decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, protests against the engineering and medical entrance exams are rising high. According to reports, over 24 lakh students will take JEE Main and NEET exams this year.
From environment activist Greta Thunberg to ministers of different Indian states, politicians have joined students’ voices demanding postponement of the two exams. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently opposed the idea of conducting exams amid a pandemic.
However, NTA has said that sufficient arrangements have been made to conduct the exams safely. NTA has also said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET.
JEE Main 2020 admit card has already been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in and NEET 2020 admit card will soon be available at ntaneet.nic.in.
How To Download NEET Admit Card 2020
Follow these steps to download NEET 2020 admit card:
1. Go to the direct link mentioned here.
2. Enter the required details.
3. Submit and download the NEET 2020 admit card.
How Many Candidates Will Appear For JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020?
Over 24 lakh students will appear for NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams.
What Is JEE Main 2020
The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is a national level entrance exam for admission to engineering exams in institutes across India.
What Is NEET 2020
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, is a national level entrance exam for admission to medical programmes in institutes across India.