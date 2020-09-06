JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Last Day Of Exams, Analysis And Student Reactions

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Day 6 Analysis And Student Reactions

JEE Main 2020 is being conducted for BTech aspirants on the last day. The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, will be conducted in two shifts on day 6. The first shift started at 9 am and the second shift will begin at 3 pm.

JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering courses, started on September 1. According to official information, over 8 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main 2020.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of JEE Main 2020 -- has taken extra precautionary measures. Candidates are allowed to enter the exam venue in a phased manner. The exam venue is sanitized before and after each shift.

JEE Main paper analysis, memory-based question paper, and answer key are provided by different coaching institutes. NTA is expected to release the official JEE Main 2020 answer key tomorrow -- August 7.

JEE Main 2020 result will be declared tentatively on September 11. JEE Advanced 2020 registration for foreign nationals started on September 5. For other candidates, registration will begin on September 12 at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2,50,000 candidates will become eligible to appear for IIT JEE Advanced 2020.