JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Last Day Of Exams, Analysis And Student Reactions
JEE Main 2020: The BTech paper of JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in two shifts -- 9 am - 12 noon and 3 pm - 6 pm.
JEE Main 2020 is being conducted for BTech aspirants on the last day. The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, will be conducted in two shifts on day 6. The first shift started at 9 am and the second shift will begin at 3 pm.
JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering courses, started on September 1. According to official information, over 8 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main 2020.
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of JEE Main 2020 -- has taken extra precautionary measures. Candidates are allowed to enter the exam venue in a phased manner. The exam venue is sanitized before and after each shift.
JEE Main paper analysis, memory-based question paper, and answer key are provided by different coaching institutes. NTA is expected to release the official JEE Main 2020 answer key tomorrow -- August 7.
JEE Main 2020 result will be declared tentatively on September 11. JEE Advanced 2020 registration for foreign nationals started on September 5. For other candidates, registration will begin on September 12 at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2,50,000 candidates will become eligible to appear for IIT JEE Advanced 2020.
Live updates
JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering programmes, started on September 1. According to official information, over 8 lakh students registered for JEE Main 2020. NTA is expected to release the official JEE Main 2020 answer key on September 7. JEE Main 2020 result will be declared tentatively on September 11 and after that, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will start.
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis (Day 5)
JEE Main Paper Analysis (Day 5)
Physics: Overall, the paper was moderate in both the shifts and out of 25 questions 20 questions were based on theory and concepts and five questions were numerical based. The difficulty level of the Physics paper was quite similar to JEE Main held in January.
Chemistry: The paper was "moderate with mostly memory based questions" in the first shift and "easy to moderate level" in the second shift.
Mathematics: The papers of the JEE Main held on both the shifts of September 5 was "easy to moderate" in the first shift and "easy" on the second shift and out of 25 questions, 20 questions were multiple-choice questions and five were numerical based.
JEE Main 2020 Analysis (Paper 1)
JEE Main Paper Analysis (BTech) will be available soon after the end of the first shift.
IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Started At Jeeadv.ac.in For Foreign Nationals
JEE Advanced 2020 registration for other candidates will start on September 12.
JEE Main 2020: Last Day Exams Started
The last day of the JEE Main exams started. On Day 6, JEE Main 2020 is being conducted for BE and BTech aspirants.
JEE Main Result 2020 Date
JEE Main Live Update: The Result of JEE Main 2020 will likely be declared on September 11, 2020. JEE Main 2020 cutoff is also expected on September 11.
JEE Main Answer Key 2020
At the end of each shift, different coaching institutes release JEE Main analysis, memory-based question paper and answer key. NTA is expected to release JEE Main answer key 2020 for all the papers of BTech, BArch tomorrow -- September 7, 2020.
How Many Questions Are There In JEE Mains
JEE Main Live Update: In the JEE Main BTech paper, there are 75 questions for a total of 300 marks. There are 3 sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section has 25 questions. For each correct answer, 4 marks are awarded and for each incorrect answer, 4 marks are deducted.
JEE Main 2020: Last Day Of Exam, BTech Papers In Both Shifts
JEE Main Live Updates: On the last day of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, BE/BTech papers will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.