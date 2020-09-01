JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre
With over 8 lakhs candidates now appearing for JEE Main 2020 from today onwards, it is imperative for the candidates to have a clear understanding of the items that are allowed at the JEE exam centre. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by students at all times. This year, owning the COVID-19 pandemic, additional guidelines and security measures have been brought in place. Here are some of the dos and don’ts for JEE Main 2020:
JEE Main 2020 Exam: Items Allowed At The Exam Centre
On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry the following items to the JEE Main exam centre:
Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).
Passport size photograph.
A simple transparent ballpoint pen.
Photo ID proof.
Geometry box, pencil and eraser.
Hand sanitizer (50 ml).
Transparent water bottle
PwD certificate (if applicable).
Food items for diabetic students.
JEE Main Exam 2020: List Of Prohibited Items At The Exam Centre
These things will not be allowed at the JEE Main exam centre:
Handbags, shoes, footwear with thick soles.
Garments with large buttons.
Jewellery and other personal belongings.
Caps, mufflers or any other head coverings.
Electronic devices, mobile phones and watches
General Guidelines for Parents
The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones:
Parents/guardians are advised not to come accompany the candidates to the JEE exam centre unless it’s needed.
In case the parents need to come to the JEE exam centre, they are advised to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.
Barricades will be put up at the JEE exam centres and the parents/guardians are expected to adhere to the guidelines.
Overcrowding should not be done at the JEE exam centres.