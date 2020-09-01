JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre

With over 8 lakhs candidates now appearing for JEE Main 2020 from today onwards, it is imperative for the candidates to have a clear understanding of the items that are allowed at the JEE exam centre. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by students at all times. This year, owning the COVID-19 pandemic, additional guidelines and security measures have been brought in place. Here are some of the dos and don’ts for JEE Main 2020:

JEE Main 2020 Exam: Items Allowed At The Exam Centre

On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry the following items to the JEE Main exam centre:

Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).

Passport size photograph.

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

Photo ID proof.

Geometry box, pencil and eraser.

Hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Transparent water bottle

PwD certificate (if applicable).

Food items for diabetic students.

JEE Main Exam 2020: List Of Prohibited Items At The Exam Centre

These things will not be allowed at the JEE Main exam centre:

Handbags, shoes, footwear with thick soles.

Garments with large buttons.

Jewellery and other personal belongings.

Caps, mufflers or any other head coverings.

Electronic devices, mobile phones and watches

General Guidelines for Parents

The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones: