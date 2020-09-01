  • Home
JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by students at all times. This year, owning the COVID-19 pandemic, additional guidelines and security measures have been brought in place.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 7:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

With over 8 lakhs candidates now appearing for JEE Main 2020 from today onwards, it is imperative for the candidates to have a clear understanding of the items that are allowed at the JEE exam centre. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by students at all times. This year, owning the COVID-19 pandemic, additional guidelines and security measures have been brought in place. Here are some of the dos and don’ts for JEE Main 2020:

JEE Main 2020 Exam: Items Allowed At The Exam Centre

On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry the following items to the JEE Main exam centre:

  • Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).

  • Passport size photograph.

  • A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

  • Photo ID proof.

  • Geometry box, pencil and eraser.

  • Hand sanitizer (50 ml).

  • Transparent water bottle

  • PwD certificate (if applicable).

  • Food items for diabetic students.

JEE Main Exam 2020: List Of Prohibited Items At The Exam Centre

These things will not be allowed at the JEE Main exam centre:

  • Handbags, shoes, footwear with thick soles.

  • Garments with large buttons.

  • Jewellery and other personal belongings.

  • Caps, mufflers or any other head coverings.

  • Electronic devices, mobile phones and watches

General Guidelines for Parents

The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones:

  • Parents/guardians are advised not to come accompany the candidates to the JEE exam centre unless it’s needed.

  • In case the parents need to come to the JEE exam centre, they are advised to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.

  • Barricades will be put up at the JEE exam centres and the parents/guardians are expected to adhere to the guidelines.

  • Overcrowding should not be done at the JEE exam centres.

