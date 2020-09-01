JEE Main 2020: Exam Not Cancelled, Claims About 2 Uttar Pradesh Centres Fake, Says NTA

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020 Not Cancelled In 2 Uttar Pradesh Centre, Says NTA

The National Testing Agency has said that reports and social media posts claiming that the JEE Main 2020 was not conducted in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Extension centres in Uttar Pradesh are fake.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering programmes in participating institutions across India, started today. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams begun amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Several media reports and Tweets have alleged that on the first day, exams were not conducted in Jankipuram Extension and Krishna Nagar centres, causing confusion among students.

However, NTA, through its official Twitter account has clarified that no exam was scheduled in the two reported centres.

“This is false information. There are no exams scheduled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Extension centres today,” NTA said on social media.

“Exams have been and are being organised as planned in other centres of Lucknow,” NTA added.

The Agency has also quashed reports that claim students have been turned back from JEE Main exam centres.

JEE Main 2020 is being conducted following strict health protocols. Candidates are allowed to enter and exit the venue in a phased manner to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding.

The examination venue will be sensitised before and after every shift. Masks will be provided to candidates before entering the venue.

Different states have arranged transportation and accommodation for students who are required to travel long distances to write JEE Main 2020.

Flood-affected students of Maharashtra, if reported, will be given another chance to write JEE Main examination later.