JEE Main 2020: Students From Flood-Affected Areas To Get Another Chance

Though the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, started today, students from flood-affected areas of Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the examination.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late, can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek a re-examination.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala said the National Testing Agency (NTA) shall consider such applications and decide accordingly, after checking the veracity of the same, within 15 days.

“If any of the students is unable to attend the examination on the centre due to flood situation, a representation can be made through the local agency to the apex body of the JEE Main examination,” the court said.

"The situation is grim in several districts due to floods. Students should not suffer for no fault on their part," the high court said.

The Gadchiroli collector on Tuesday told the High Court that due to heavy rains and flood, inter-district transport has been affected and the situation may remain unchanged for a few more days. In such a condition, the NTA would be the appropriate authority to decide the issue of postponing the exam for students affected by flood, the collector said.

The Amravati collector. Chandrapur collector told the court that in 21 villages of the district, that are affected by flood, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State DisasterResponse Force (SDRF) enquired if there were any students who needed to appear for the JEE-Main exam, but no response was received.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, different states have made transportation and accommodation arrangements for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 candidates.

While JEE Main 2020 is being conducted from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

NTA has taken extra precautionary measures to ensure safety of the candidates. Face masks will be provided to candidates before entering the examination venue.

Disinfectants will be sprayed inside the exam hall after the end of each shift. Candidates will be allowed to enter and exit the examination hall in a phased manner.