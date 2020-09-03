Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis: “Physics Was The Toughest,” Says Expert

On the third day, the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, was conducted for BTech and BE aspirants. In the BTech paper 1, conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Physics was the “toughest” section, according to FIITJEE’s JEE Main Paper analysis. According to expert Ramesh Batlish, questions in the BTech paper 1 covered “almost all chapters” of CBSE Class 11 and 12 Physics Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

In JEE Main BTech paper 1, there were 75 questions for a total of 100 marks. The three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics -- had 25 questions each. For every correct response, 4 marks will be awarded and for every incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions, no mark will be awarded or deducted.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Mathematics

The Mathematics paper had an “easy to moderate” difficulty lavel. Questions were asked from almost all the chapters. The numerical questions required lengthy calculations.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Physics

The Physics paper had a “moderate” level of difficulty. Numericals were tougher in comparison to Multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Questions from ‘AC Circuits’ required lengthy calculations, according to expert analysts.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Chemistry

The Chemistry paper, according to experts had a “moderate difficulty level”. Questions were asked from chapters of Physical, Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Organic chemistry chapters had more questions in comparison to the Inorganic and Physical Chemistry Chapters.

Numerical questions, especially those from the Electrochemistry chapters, required lengthy calculations.

Physics was the “toughest” among the three sections. Overall, today’s JEE Main paper 1 had a “moderate” difficulty level, according to the students.