JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: “Physics Was The Toughest,” Says Expert

JEE Main 2020: In the BTech paper 1, conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Physics was the “toughest” section, according to FIITJEE’s JEE Main Paper analysis.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis: “Physics Was The Toughest,” Says Expert
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On the third day, the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, was conducted for BTech and BE aspirants. In the BTech paper 1, conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, Physics was the “toughest” section, according to FIITJEE’s JEE Main Paper analysis. According to expert Ramesh Batlish, questions in the BTech paper 1 covered “almost all chapters” of CBSE Class 11 and 12 Physics Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

In JEE Main BTech paper 1, there were 75 questions for a total of 100 marks. The three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics -- had 25 questions each. For every correct response, 4 marks will be awarded and for every incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions, no mark will be awarded or deducted.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Mathematics

  • The Mathematics paper had an “easy to moderate” difficulty lavel. Questions were asked from almost all the chapters. The numerical questions required lengthy calculations.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Physics

  • The Physics paper had a “moderate” level of difficulty. Numericals were tougher in comparison to Multiple choice questions (MCQs).

  • Questions from ‘AC Circuits’ required lengthy calculations, according to expert analysts.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Chemistry

  • The Chemistry paper, according to experts had a “moderate difficulty level”. Questions were asked from chapters of Physical, Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Organic chemistry chapters had more questions in comparison to the Inorganic and Physical Chemistry Chapters.

  • Numerical questions, especially those from the Electrochemistry chapters, required lengthy calculations.

Physics was the “toughest” among the three sections. Overall, today’s JEE Main paper 1 had a “moderate” difficulty level, according to the students.

Adherence To Duration Of Course, No Franchising Agreement: UGC's Checklist For ODL Programmes
Live | JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Students Appear In B.Tech Paper On Day 3, Know Analysis And Reactions
Supreme Court Issues Notice On Andhra Pradesh's Plea To Make English As Medium Of Education In Schools
How To Prepare For CSEET 2020 November Session
Meghalaya Government To Urge UGC Seeking Extension Of September 30 Deadline For Holding Final Year Exams
