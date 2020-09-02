Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020: BTech Paper Today, What’s Next?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh Engineering (BTech) aspirants starting from today. The JEE Main 2020 BTech paper is being conducted in two slots -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm -- in examination centres across the country. The next stage for the candidates is registration for counselling, once the JEE Main 2020 result is declared. Aspirants seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programme will be required to sit for JEE Advanced AAT 2020.

According to official information, 7,77,465 out of 8,58,273 candidates who registered for JEE Main 2020 (April) had downloaded their admit cards by 6 pm on August 31. The exam will continue till September 6.

The JEE Main 2020 result date is yet to be confirmed. After the declaration of result, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start counselling for qualified candidates. The detailed schedule for JoSSA counselling has not been finalized yet but according to the JEE Advanced 2020 brochure, registration for JoSSA counselling will tentatively start on October 6.

Candidates, after qualifying in JEE Main 2020 will be eligible for admissions to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced 2020

Candidates, seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be required to sit for JEE Advanced 2020. The top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will start on September 11. The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

Candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2020 and want to take admission to BArch programme in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee will be required to appear for AAT 2020.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2020) will be held on October 8 in 23 IITs across India. The registration for the examination will be available from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm).