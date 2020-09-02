  • Home
  • Education
  • 75% Candidates In West Bengal Could Not Write JEE Main 2020 On Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee

75% Candidates In West Bengal Could Not Write JEE Main 2020 On Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 75% of the state's candidates could not take JEE Main 2020 on Tuesday while only half of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 6:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Second Shift For BTech Paper Begins, Analysis Of Paper 1
Fear And Relief: JEE Main 2020 Candidates Recount Exam Day Experience
JEE Main BTech Paper Exam Analysis: ‘At Least One Question From All Topics’
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: “Lengthy Questions”, Says Expert
JEE Main 2020: BTech Paper Today, What’s Next?
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
75% Candidates In West Bengal Could Not Write JEE Main 2020 On Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee
75% Candidates In WB Could Not Write JEE Main On Tuesday
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 75% of the state's candidates could not take JEE Main 2020 on Tuesday while only half of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Ms Banerjee said that her government had made all the arrangements for the students, but only 1,167 wrote the test though 4,652 candidates were scheduled to appear for it on Tuesday, the first day of the examination.

"The students are in great trouble. They were not able to attempt the JEE examinations. In other states, more than 50% of the students were not able to appear for it because of the pandemic situation," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

The chief minister had earlier requested the Centre not to hold the JEE amid the pandemic situation.

Click here for more Education News
Education News JEE Main 2020 Mamata Banerjee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Times World University Rankings 2021: No Indian University In Top 300; 7 IITs Had Boycotted The Process
Times World University Rankings 2021: No Indian University In Top 300; 7 IITs Had Boycotted The Process
IIT Guwahati Team Working Towards Protecting Data From Cyber Attacks
IIT Guwahati Team Working Towards Protecting Data From Cyber Attacks
JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Second Shift For BTech Paper Begins, Analysis Of Paper 1
Live | JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Second Shift For BTech Paper Begins, Analysis Of Paper 1
Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Final Year University Exams
Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Final Year University Exams
Fear And Relief: JEE Main 2020 Candidates Recount Exam Day Experience
Fear And Relief: JEE Main 2020 Candidates Recount Exam Day Experience
.......................... Advertisement ..........................