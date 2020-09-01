JEE Main 2020: Know The Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper

As the students gear up for the JEE Main 2020, Paper I (B.Tech), to be held tomorrow, September 2, the students must take a look at the changes announced by National Testing Agency, or NTA, in the JEE Main 2020 exam pattern this year.

The JEE Main 2020 comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is for engineering aspirants, whereas Paper 2 is for students seeking admissions in architecture and planning courses. All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in B. E. /B. Tech. paper of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the B.E./B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement for JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2020 exam pattern for Paper 1 (B.Tech) comprises of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Paper 1 of JEE Main exam will have 3 subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2020 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.

Advisory For Students Regarding COVID-19

Adequate measures are implemented by NTA for the safety of all the students. Candidates are also required to adhere to guidelines and a new process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.

For safety purposes, NTA strongly advises students not to bring anything other than permitted items. However, in the case of an unavoidable situation, there will be an arrangement to store the bags at centres at owner’s risk.

Pre-Exam Preparation

Candidate needs to check reporting time given in the JEE Main Admit Card and reach JEE Exam centre as per reporting time to avoid any crowding and maintain social distancing.

In case of candidate with the scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue, such as- exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc.)

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

During Examination