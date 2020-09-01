JEE Main 2020: Know The Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2020 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.
As the students gear up for the JEE Main 2020, Paper I (B.Tech), to be held tomorrow, September 2, the students must take a look at the changes announced by National Testing Agency, or NTA, in the JEE Main 2020 exam pattern this year.
The JEE Main 2020 comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is for engineering aspirants, whereas Paper 2 is for students seeking admissions in architecture and planning courses. All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in B. E. /B. Tech. paper of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the B.E./B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement for JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2020 exam pattern for Paper 1 (B.Tech) comprises of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Paper 1 of JEE Main exam will have 3 subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300.
Advisory For Students Regarding COVID-19
Adequate measures are implemented by NTA for the safety of all the students. Candidates are also required to adhere to guidelines and a new process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.
For safety purposes, NTA strongly advises students not to bring anything other than permitted items. However, in the case of an unavoidable situation, there will be an arrangement to store the bags at centres at owner’s risk.
Pre-Exam Preparation
Candidate needs to check reporting time given in the JEE Main Admit Card and reach JEE Exam centre as per reporting time to avoid any crowding and maintain social distancing.
In case of candidate with the scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue, such as- exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc.)
A simple transparent Ball Point Pen
Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet
Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
Personal transparent water bottle
During Examination
Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by the candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand.
Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall.
Candidates are required to paste passport size photograph and sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitizer after Examination
On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.
Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. If any candidate misses dropping Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action can be taken against him.