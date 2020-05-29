JEE Main 2020 (II) In July: All Updates Here

JEE Main exams, scheduled in April, will finally be held in July. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

Updated: May 29, 2020 1:07 pm IST

JEE Main 2020 exam will be held in July
New Delhi:

JEE Main exams, scheduled in April, will finally be held in July. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. The exams will now be held between July 18 and July 23. The format for JEE main exam will be a computer-based exam and there has been no change in the syllabus.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Centre

NTA has also extended the date for correction in online application form. Students can make corrections in their application form, including their choice of exam centre, till May 31. The agency is expected to release list of exam centres soon.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card

As for JEE Main 2020 admit cards, it will be available for downloading in July first week.

According to a statement released by the Agency, the dates of downloading of JEE Main admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

JEE Main 2020 Result

JEE Advanced 2020 exam which is held for admission into IITs, will be held on August 23. The eligibility for JEE Advanced exam is JEE Main and hence JEE Main results must be announced before JEE Advanced exam. This means that JEE Main results will be announced in the preceding weeks or at least 10 days before the JEE Advanced exam could be held.

JEE Main 2020 Preparation Resources

Students who will appear for JEE Main exams in July can refer to the various online material available for free for preparation. Gujarat Board has prepared question bank for JEE Main exams, both in English and Gujarati languages, which are available for download on the Board's website. Another test preparation resource is Abhyas App, an app launched by HRD Minister and prepared by NTA for entrance exam preparations. The app is available for android and iOS phones.

Students can also refer to IIT-PAL videos available on NTA website for clearing doubts and study different topics.



