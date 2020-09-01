JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam

The engineering Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, began at 9 am across the country today. The computer-based exam is to be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The morning shift for the JEE exam 2020 session will start from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will start from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Over 8 lakhs candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, NTA has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all candidates. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

Candidates must reach the JEE Exam centre at least one hour before the examination in order to complete the registration formalities on time. The candidate must carry JEE Main admit card along with other documents such as-identity proof to the exam centre, failing to which, the candidate will not be permitted to appear in JEE Main exam in any case.

Candidates should carry a 50ml sanitizer bottle with them and social distancing norms must be strictly followed by the candidates. To avoid crowding, students are advised to be seated as per the arrangement immediately after entering the examination hall.

Students appearing for Aptitude Test Paper-II need to bring their own geometry box set, pencils and erasers. Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates need to enter the required details in the attendance sheet, put signature and paste photograph at the designated place. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet provided by the invigilator and should be returned before leaving the JEE exam hall. It is to be ensured by the students that left thumb impression is clear on the attendance sheet.

Students will be provided a fresh 3 ply mask before entering the JEE exam hall. In order to contain the infection, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at all times.