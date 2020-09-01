  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam

JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam

JEE Main Exam 2020: Due to COVID-19 outbreak, NTA has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all the candidates. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 2:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
Live
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
JEE Main 2020: Students From Flood-Affected Areas To Get Another Chance
JEE Main 2020: Drop Boxes At Exam Halls To Collect Admit Cards, Papers
JEE Main Second Shift Begins At 3 pm: Seating Area To Be Sanitized Properly Before Test Starts
Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today
JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam
JEE Main 2020: Five Rules Candidates Must Follow During Exam
New Delhi:

The engineering Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, began at 9 am across the country today. The computer-based exam is to be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The morning shift for the JEE exam 2020 session will start from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will start from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Over 8 lakhs candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, NTA has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all candidates. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

  1. Candidates must reach the JEE Exam centre at least one hour before the examination in order to complete the registration formalities on time. The candidate must carry JEE Main admit card along with other documents such as-identity proof to the exam centre, failing to which, the candidate will not be permitted to appear in JEE Main exam in any case.
  1. Candidates should carry a 50ml sanitizer bottle with them and social distancing norms must be strictly followed by the candidates. To avoid crowding, students are advised to be seated as per the arrangement immediately after entering the examination hall.
  1. Students appearing for Aptitude Test Paper-II need to bring their own geometry box set, pencils and erasers. Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates need to enter the required details in the attendance sheet, put signature and paste photograph at the designated place. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet provided by the invigilator and should be returned before leaving the JEE exam hall. It is to be ensured by the students that left thumb impression is clear on the attendance sheet.
  1. Students will be provided a fresh 3 ply mask before entering the JEE exam hall. In order to contain the infection, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at all times.
  1. Candidates need to wash their hands with soaps and apply hand sanitizer at the entry. For the safety, hand sanitizers will be available at various locations in the centre. At the time of entry to JEE exam hall, the filled-in Undertaking on Admit Card will be checked by the staff members. The body temperature using thermos guns will be checked at the centre. After scanning bar code at the admit card, the students will be directed to their respective rooms.
Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP 2020: Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister Postpones Campaign On New Education Policy
JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
JEE Mains Exam Held Amid Stringent Precautions Across The Country
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Shift
JEE Main 2020: Students From Flood-Affected Areas To Get Another Chance
JEE Main 2020: Students From Flood-Affected Areas To Get Another Chance
West Bengal Govt Asks State Universities To Conduct Final Semester Exams In October
West Bengal Govt Asks State Universities To Conduct Final Semester Exams In October
.......................... Advertisement ..........................