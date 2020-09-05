  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2020: Exam Results, Cut Off Likely To Be Released On September 11

JEE Main 2020: Exam Results, Cut Off Likely To Be Released On September 11

JEE Main 2020: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will likely be declared on September 11, 2020. The eligibility tests of JEE Main for admission to undergraduate courses will continue till September 6.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 5:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JAC Chandigarh: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cutoff
IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off
JEE Main BTech 2020 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Lengthy And Time-Consuming”, Say Students
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
JEE Main, NEET 2020: No Spit, Saliva For Counting Sheets In Exam Hall, Says Health Ministry SOP
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition Seeking Postponement Of Exam Today
JEE Main 2020: Exam Results, Cut Off Likely To Be Released On September 11
JEE Main 2020: Exam Results, Cut Off Likely To Be Released On September 11
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results for the September 2020 session will likely be declared on September 11. The eligibility tests of JEE Mains have started on September 1 and will continue till September 6. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering institutes across the country. This year, as many as 8,58,273 candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2020. To check the JEE Main result 2020, candidates can use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

To Download JEE Main Results

  1. Open the JEE Main 2020 Portal or visit the ntaresults.nic.in

  1. Click on the designated link -- "View result/Score card"

  1. Login using JEE Main 2020 application numbers and dates of birth

  1. Result will be displayed on the next screen

  1. Download the JEE Main 2020 result and take a print of it

JEE Main result 2020 will mention details of the percentile scores of NTA, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2020. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held at the end of September. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares 12th Result; Check Details Here
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares 12th Result; Check Details Here
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Direct Link Here
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
Bell-Free School To Global Citizenship Curriculum: National Award Winning Teachers' Innovative Ideas
.......................... Advertisement ..........................