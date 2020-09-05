JEE Main 2020: Exam Results, Cut Off Likely To Be Released On September 11

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results for the September 2020 session will likely be declared on September 11. The eligibility tests of JEE Mains have started on September 1 and will continue till September 6. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering institutes across the country. This year, as many as 8,58,273 candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2020. To check the JEE Main result 2020, candidates can use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

To Download JEE Main Results

Open the JEE Main 2020 Portal or visit the ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the designated link -- "View result/Score card"

Login using JEE Main 2020 application numbers and dates of birth

Result will be displayed on the next screen

Download the JEE Main 2020 result and take a print of it

JEE Main result 2020 will mention details of the percentile scores of NTA, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2020. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held at the end of September. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced.