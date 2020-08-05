JEE Main 2020 Exam Precautions During COVID-19

Check Tips For Appearing In JEE Main During COVID-19

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, students are worried about how they will appear for the JEE Main 2020 exam which is currently scheduled to be held from 1-6 September. Students, concerned about their health, have been requesting the HRD Minister to postpone the national level engineering entrance exam in the wake of increasing cases with every passing day.

Many students have tweeted their requests with hashtags #HealthoverExams and #postponeJee2020, however, no announcement from National Testing Agency, or NTA, has been made regarding the postponement of JEE Main as of now.

As the situation looms in an oblivion state, the students are advised to keep themselves prepared for the examination. In this article, let’s take a look at some of the precautionary measures that could be a handful while appearing in the examination:

Tips For Appearing In JEE Main During COVID-19

Follow safety guidelines

Students should follow all the instructions provided at the JEE Main exam centres by their invigilators, such as- forming lines, frisking, phased entry, etc.

Maintain social distancing

Students should be careful and follow the social distancing forms. They should keep a proper distance with other students all the time, avoid touching different things, wear face masks and hand gloves, etc.

Parents should avoid gathering at the centres

As parents accompany the students to the examination centres, they are advised either not to come to the centres with their children or avoid staying at the centres. This has been suggested in order to prevent overcrowding.

Safety measures to be taken by NTA

In a live session with Careers360, NTA Director Vineet Joshi said, ‘Various measures will be taken to ensure safe and smooth conduct of JEE Main 2020 exam.’ He added that the NTA will be allocating the nearest examination centres to the students as per their registered address. Additionally, NTA will also be following the safety measures prescribed by the health ministry.

Proper sanitization

Every centre will be properly sanitized before the exam to ensure the safety of the students. Students would also be expected to follow the rules at every turn to keep safe.

Phased Entry

The entry of students will be made in a phased manner to avoid grouping of many students at a time. It means students will enter the test centres in different slots. They will also be expected to enter the exam hall one by one while maintaining the prescribed distance.

Social Distancing

It will be ensured that there is a proper distance between the seats of the students to avoid any kind of contact. Also, students will have to wear face masks and gloves during the exam.

Barricading

A barricading will be set up at the JEE Main exam centres to keep parents and others at a distance from the centres to avoid crowding.

These measures can contribute to the proper and safe conduct of JEE Main exam on the scheduled dates. But, looking at the present COVID-19 situation and requests from the students, discussions over the further postponement of the exam are ongoing. The final decision, however, will be made by NTA in the coming days.

Ritu Tripathi writes on examinations for Careers360.