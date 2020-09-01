  • Home
  • Education
  • Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today

Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency is conducting JEE Main 2020 from today, September 1, 2020.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Starts Today, Safety Measures In Check At Exam Centres
JEE Main 2020: Bombay High Court Allows JEE Exam In Urgent Hearing, Asks Flood-Hit Students To Apply To NTA
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Railways Allows Special Suburban Services In Mumbai On Exam Days
JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
NTA Set To Conduct JEE Mains From Tuesday; Education Minister Appeals To States To Support Candidates
Education Minister Asks Goa Chief Minister To Provide Security For JEE And NEET
Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today
Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), for admission to IITs and other participating institutions, has begun. NTA is conducting JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following strict health protocols to ensure the safety of candidates.

According to official information, out of 8,58,273 candidates who registered for the examination, 7,77,465 downloaded their admit cards till last evening.

Many states where lockdowns are in place have arranged transportation and accommodation for JEE Main candidates. NTA had previously assured that all precautionary measures have been taken to conduct entrance examinations amid the pandemic.

“Dear JEE students, if for any reason beyond your control, or due to any action of State or Central Government, you are unable to reach your examination centres, be ready to file a Writ Petition in SC seeking a fresh chance. Please record evidences wherever possible,” one social media post said.

On the first exam day, many posted on social media expressing their concerns. People, who have been protesting against JEE Main and NEET in September have started using #PrayForJEEStudents.

Another social media post alleged that NTA’s SOPs were not followed on the first exam day.

No hope as I said, activist Licypriya Kangujam wrote.

Click here for more Education News
Education News JEE Main 2020 JEE Main updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Starts Today, Safety Measures In Check At Exam Centres
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Starts Today, Safety Measures In Check At Exam Centres
JEE Main 2020: Bombay High Court Allows JEE Exam In Urgent Hearing, Asks Flood-Hit Students To Apply To NTA
JEE Main 2020: Bombay High Court Allows JEE Exam In Urgent Hearing, Asks Flood-Hit Students To Apply To NTA
JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
HP Fake Degree Scam: Police Ask Tax Dept To Ascertain Property Of Manav Bharti University Chairman
HP Fake Degree Scam: Police Ask Tax Dept To Ascertain Property Of Manav Bharti University Chairman
Delhi University's Registration Process Ends; Varsity Receives Highest Number Of Applications In Three Years
Delhi University's Registration Process Ends; Varsity Receives Highest Number Of Applications In Three Years
.......................... Advertisement ..........................