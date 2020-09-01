Image credit: Shutterstock Pray For JEE Students: Messages Start Pouring As Exam Begins Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), for admission to IITs and other participating institutions, has begun. NTA is conducting JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following strict health protocols to ensure the safety of candidates.

According to official information, out of 8,58,273 candidates who registered for the examination, 7,77,465 downloaded their admit cards till last evening.

Many states where lockdowns are in place have arranged transportation and accommodation for JEE Main candidates. NTA had previously assured that all precautionary measures have been taken to conduct entrance examinations amid the pandemic.

“Dear JEE students, if for any reason beyond your control, or due to any action of State or Central Government, you are unable to reach your examination centres, be ready to file a Writ Petition in SC seeking a fresh chance. Please record evidences wherever possible,” one social media post said.

On the first exam day, many posted on social media expressing their concerns. People, who have been protesting against JEE Main and NEET in September have started using #PrayForJEEStudents.

Another social media post alleged that NTA’s SOPs were not followed on the first exam day.

No hope as I said, activist Licypriya Kangujam wrote.

