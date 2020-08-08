JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Guidelines, Check Here

Important Exam Day Guidelines for JEE Main 2020

With JEE Main 2020 approaching near, aspirants must be wondering about the various exam day guidelines which have to be followed to ensure maximum safety and smooth conduct.

This year, owning the Covid-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, additional guidelines and security measures have been included in the guidelines set by conducting authorities. Students are advised to follow the examination day guidelines of JEE Main 2020 to be listed in the admit card.

Let’s take a look at some of the dos and don'ts:

Due to COVID-19, a lot of time and precautions will be taken by the conducting authorities which will lead to more time being consumed in security checks and sanitization. Therefore, the candidates are advised to come at least an hour early to the centre.

According to NTA Director, Vineet Joshi, slots will be allotted to the candidates to arrive at the centres. These allotted slots should be followed by the candidates and they should arrive only at their designated time to make the entry process smoother.

To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2020 admit card along with an identity proof. No other items will be allowed inside the exam centre.

No bags will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.

For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.

A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.

During attendance, candidates should make sure that their signature and photos are properly attached. The thumb impression should not be smudged.

Guidelines for Parents/Guardians

The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones:

Parents/guardians are requested not to come to the exam centre with the candidates unless and until they have to.

If they do need to come to the exam centre, then they are requested to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.

Barricades will be put up at the centres and the parents/guardians are expected to follow the guidelines.

Overcrowding should not be done at the centres.

Guidelines for Diabetic Candidates

Diabetic candidates will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets and fruits (banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles. However, packed foods like chocolate/candy/ sandwich will not be allowed inside the examination hall.