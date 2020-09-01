JEE Main 2020: Drop Boxes At Exam Halls To Collect Admit Cards, Papers

Assuring the safety of the students in JEE Main exam today, NTA has taken security measures keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. The candidates were allowed to enter the JEE exam centre after a thermal scan. Additionally, at the end of the examination, candidates need to drop their JEE Main 2020 admit card and rough worksheets at the collection box in the exam centres.

Regular announcements regarding the social distancing were made at the JEE exam centres. Candidates were asked to keep a minimum distance of at least 6 feet at the premises.

Keeping the security measures in check, for JEE Mains 2020, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000.

JEE Main Exam: Guidelines To Be Followed By Students