JEE Main 2020: Dress Code For Students To Be Followed On Exam Day

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, commenced the engineering Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, from today. The computer-based JEE exam will be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The morning shift for the JEE exam 2020 session will start from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will start from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Over 8 lakhs candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has not specified dress code for JEE Main 2020, however, the guidelines released by the conducting authorities highlights the clothing advisories that can be followed by the students going to the JEE exam centre.

General Advisory On JEE Main 2020 Dress Code