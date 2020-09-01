JEE Main 2020: Dress Code For Students To Be Followed On Exam Day
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has not specified dress code for JEE Main 2020, however, the guidelines released by the conducting authorities highlights the clothing advisories that can be followed by the students going to the JEE exam centre.
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, commenced the engineering Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, from today. The computer-based JEE exam will be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The morning shift for the JEE exam 2020 session will start from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will start from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Over 8 lakhs candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.
General Advisory On JEE Main 2020 Dress Code
Students must not cover their heads with caps or dupatta, etc unless prior permission has been taken.
Students are advised not to wear watches to the JEE exam centre as they won’t be allowed to wear the same during the examination.
Students wearing kara or kirpan due to religious reasons need to reach the JEE exam centre 1.5 hours before the gate closing time and intimate the officials.
Students will not be allowed to carry handbags, stationery items, gadgets, electronic items or any communication devices in the examination hall.
Metallic objects will be strictly prohibited in JEE Main 2020 exam. Therefore, the students are advised to avoid wearing jewellery, ornaments, or any other gadget.
Candidates will not be allowed to wear goggles or sunglasses during the examination.
Candidates are advised to wear light colour and comfortable clothes keeping in mind the season and weather on the day of JEE exam.
In the wake of COVID-19, students need to ensure that they are wearing face masks, gloves and other such items at all times.