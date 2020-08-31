JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here

MNNIT Allahabad is a sought out NIT. Most students appearing for JEE Main check for the cutoff for admissions.JEE Main Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is the last rank at which admissions closed. The MNNIT Allahabad JEE Main cut off is decided by the authorities after considering various factors like the number of applicants, seats available, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam etc. The JEE Main cutoff in MNNIT Allahabad will differ as per the category of the student and the branch opted for.

JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be released during the counselling process after each round closes. An idea of the JEE Main cutoff trends would be a helpful tool in hand for candidates to make a wise decision and marking the preferences of courses accordingly.

It is also to be noted that only the NITs have 50% of seats marked as Home State Quota which means students who have studied their class 12 from the state where the NIT is located, they get to apply for the HS quota while the All India Quota is for students who have studied their class 12 in other states. The previous year's JEE Main cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is given in the table below

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad





Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR EE OBC Male 3599 3487 OBC Female 7827 5437 EWS Male 1380 1203 EWS Female - - Gen Male 11439 10445 Gen Female 16818 15263 SC Male 1235 1244 SC Female 3469 3705 ST Male 1649 605 ST Female 1907 - ME OBC Male 4212 4347 OBC Female 12841 10551 EWS Male 1672 1655 EWS Female - 4133 Gen Male 13139 13393 Gen Female 26808 23254 SC Male 2438 2488 SC Female 4625 5904 ST Male 1819 1013 ST Female 4195 3254 ECE OBC Male 2833 2785 OBC Female 6112 5166 EWS Male 1061 841 EWS Female 2033 1544 Gen Male 8433 7402 Gen Female 12716 11836 SC Male 1639 1931 SC Female 3855 2825 ST Male 1480 933 ST Female 2482 - CSE OBC Male 1538 1200 OBC Female 3085 3630 EWS Male 610 434 EWS Female 970 1151 Gen Male 4714 3562 Gen Female 8136 6198 SC Male 806 752 SC Female 2045 1350 ST Male 779 363 ST Female 1744 707





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs will be on the basis of JEE Main scores through JoSAA Counselling