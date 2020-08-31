  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here

JEE Main 2020: JEE Exam cutoff will be released during the counselling process after each round closes. An idea of the JEE Main cutoff trends would be a helpful tool in hand for candidates to make a wise decision and marking the preferences of courses accordingly.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: What Is The Dress Code Of JEE Main Exam? Check Details Here
JEE Main, NEET 2020: IIT Delhi Launches Portal To Provide Transportation Facility To Students
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat
JEE Main And NEET 2020: IIT Alumni To Help Aspirants With Transport Facility
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here
New Delhi:

MNNIT Allahabad is a sought out NIT. Most students appearing for JEE Main check for the cutoff for admissions.JEE Main Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is the last rank at which admissions closed. The MNNIT Allahabad JEE Main cut off is decided by the authorities after considering various factors like the number of applicants, seats available, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam etc. The JEE Main cutoff in MNNIT Allahabad will differ as per the category of the student and the branch opted for.

JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be released during the counselling process after each round closes. An idea of the JEE Main cutoff trends would be a helpful tool in hand for candidates to make a wise decision and marking the preferences of courses accordingly.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

It is also to be noted that only the NITs have 50% of seats marked as Home State Quota which means students who have studied their class 12 from the state where the NIT is located, they get to apply for the HS quota while the All India Quota is for students who have studied their class 12 in other states. The previous year's JEE Main cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is given in the table below

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad


Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

EE

OBC Male

3599

3487

OBC Female

7827

5437

EWS Male

1380

1203

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

11439

10445

Gen Female

16818

15263

SC Male

1235

1244

SC Female

3469

3705

ST Male

1649

605

ST Female

1907

-

ME

OBC Male

4212

4347

OBC Female

12841

10551

EWS Male

1672

1655

EWS Female

-

4133

Gen Male

13139

13393

Gen Female

26808

23254

SC Male

2438

2488

SC Female

4625

5904

ST Male

1819

1013

ST Female

4195

3254

ECE

OBC Male

2833

2785

OBC Female

6112

5166

EWS Male

1061

841

EWS Female

2033

1544

Gen Male

8433

7402

Gen Female

12716

11836

SC Male

1639

1931

SC Female

3855

2825

ST Male

1480

933

ST Female

2482

-

CSE

OBC Male

1538

1200

OBC Female

3085

3630

EWS Male

610

434

EWS Female

970

1151

Gen Male

4714

3562

Gen Female

8136

6198

SC Male

806

752

SC Female

2045

1350

ST Male

779

363

ST Female

1744

707


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs will be on the basis of JEE Main scores through JoSAA Counselling

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
NEP 2020 Lacks Clarity, Cannot Be Applied To Entire Country: Bengal Government Panel
NEP 2020 Lacks Clarity, Cannot Be Applied To Entire Country: Bengal Government Panel
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: What Is The Dress Code Of JEE Main Exam? Check Details Here
JEE Main 2020: What Is The Dress Code Of JEE Main Exam? Check Details Here
JEE Main, NEET 2020: IIT Delhi Launches Portal To Provide Transportation Facility To Students
JEE Main, NEET 2020: IIT Delhi Launches Portal To Provide Transportation Facility To Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................