JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: JEE Exam cutoff will be released during the counselling process after each round closes. An idea of the JEE Main cutoff trends would be a helpful tool in hand for candidates to make a wise decision and marking the preferences of courses accordingly.
MNNIT Allahabad is a sought out NIT. Most students appearing for JEE Main check for the cutoff for admissions.JEE Main Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is the last rank at which admissions closed. The MNNIT Allahabad JEE Main cut off is decided by the authorities after considering various factors like the number of applicants, seats available, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam etc. The JEE Main cutoff in MNNIT Allahabad will differ as per the category of the student and the branch opted for.
It is also to be noted that only the NITs have 50% of seats marked as Home State Quota which means students who have studied their class 12 from the state where the NIT is located, they get to apply for the HS quota while the All India Quota is for students who have studied their class 12 in other states. The previous year's JEE Main cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad is given in the table below
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNNIT Allahabad
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
EE
OBC Male
3599
3487
OBC Female
7827
5437
EWS Male
1380
1203
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
11439
10445
Gen Female
16818
15263
SC Male
1235
1244
SC Female
3469
3705
ST Male
1649
605
ST Female
1907
-
ME
OBC Male
4212
4347
OBC Female
12841
10551
EWS Male
1672
1655
EWS Female
-
4133
Gen Male
13139
13393
Gen Female
26808
23254
SC Male
2438
2488
SC Female
4625
5904
ST Male
1819
1013
ST Female
4195
3254
ECE
OBC Male
2833
2785
OBC Female
6112
5166
EWS Male
1061
841
EWS Female
2033
1544
Gen Male
8433
7402
Gen Female
12716
11836
SC Male
1639
1931
SC Female
3855
2825
ST Male
1480
933
ST Female
2482
-
CSE
OBC Male
1538
1200
OBC Female
3085
3630
EWS Male
610
434
EWS Female
970
1151
Gen Male
4714
3562
Gen Female
8136
6198
SC Male
806
752
SC Female
2045
1350
ST Male
779
363
ST Female
1744
707
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs will be on the basis of JEE Main scores through JoSAA Counselling