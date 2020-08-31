JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: NIT Tiruchirappalli, also known as NIT Trichy, is a top NIT with ninth NIRF rank in Engineering colleges. Candidates need to secure a good rank in the JEE Main exam to get a seat in this institute.
The minimum rank required to get admission is released during the JEE Main counselling process which is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The authorities declare the opening and closing rank category wise and engineering branches wise. Candidates are offered admission based on their rank in the exam, preferences marked by them during the choice filling process.
Some other parameters are also considered while determining the JEE Main cut off by the authorities such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.
It is to be noted that the cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years cutoff while giving their preferences of colleges and courses. NIT Trichy previous years cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff For NIT Trichy
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
2165
357
OBC Female
4085
1060
EWS Male
2058
165
EWS Female
2489
305
Gen Male
5325
1373
Gen Female
4075
2371
SC Male
1300
138
SC Female
1435
420
ST Male
4708
53
ST Female
4295
59
ECE
OBC Male
3010
967
OBC Female
5116
2577
EWS Male
13066
352
EWS Female
6613
488
Gen Male
9158
3019
Gen Female
11229
3508
SC Male
2939
450
SC Female
2711
1423
ST Male
5494
230
ST Female
2776
321
ME
OBC Male
4388
2178
OBC Female
7108
4997
EWS Male
23632
749
EWS Female
-
1849
Gen Male
14600
5968
Gen Female
25415
12533
SC Male
2933
842
SC Female
7459
2280
ST Male
6978
373
ST Female
-
1155
EEE
OBC Male
4197
1518
OBC Female
6206
3921
EWS Male
21443
663
EWS Female
14180
-
Gen Male
12188
5243
Gen Female
16317
8624
SC Male
4417
890
SC Female
5091
1796
ST Male
9015
322
ST Female
4449
603
HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank
JEE Main examination is held twice and admissions will be through JoSAA counselling scheduled in October after the result declaration of JEE Advanced 2020.