JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli

JEE Main 2020: NIT Tiruchirappalli, also known as NIT Trichy, is a top NIT with ninth NIRF rank in Engineering colleges. Candidates need to secure a good rank in the JEE Main exam to get a seat in this institute.

New Delhi:

NIT Tiruchirappalli, also known as NIT Trichy, is a top NIT with ninth NIRF rank in Engineering colleges. Candidates need to secure a good rank in the JEE Main exam to get a seat in this institute.

The minimum rank required to get admission is released during the JEE Main counselling process which is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The authorities declare the opening and closing rank category wise and engineering branches wise. Candidates are offered admission based on their rank in the exam, preferences marked by them during the choice filling process.

Some other parameters are also considered while determining the JEE Main cut off by the authorities such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.

It is to be noted that the cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years cutoff while giving their preferences of colleges and courses. NIT Trichy previous years cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff For NIT Trichy


Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

2165

357

OBC Female

4085

1060

EWS Male

2058

165

EWS Female

2489

305

Gen Male

5325

1373

Gen Female

4075

2371

SC Male

1300

138

SC Female

1435

420

ST Male

4708

53

ST Female

4295

59

ECE

OBC Male

3010

967

OBC Female

5116

2577

EWS Male

13066

352

EWS Female

6613

488

Gen Male

9158

3019

Gen Female

11229

3508

SC Male

2939

450

SC Female

2711

1423

ST Male

5494

230

ST Female

2776

321

ME

OBC Male

4388

2178

OBC Female

7108

4997

EWS Male

23632

749

EWS Female

-

1849

Gen Male

14600

5968

Gen Female

25415

12533

SC Male

2933

842

SC Female

7459

2280

ST Male

6978

373

ST Female

-

1155

EEE

OBC Male

4197

1518

OBC Female

6206

3921

EWS Male

21443

663

EWS Female

14180

-

Gen Male

12188

5243

Gen Female

16317

8624

SC Male

4417

890

SC Female

5091

1796

ST Male

9015

322

ST Female

4449

603


HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank

JEE Main examination is held twice and admissions will be through JoSAA counselling scheduled in October after the result declaration of JEE Advanced 2020.

