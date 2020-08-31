JEE Main 2020: Cutoff For NIT Jalandhar, Check Here

  • Home
New Delhi:

With JEE Main results around the corner, students are searching for cutoffs which are the ranks at which admissions close in the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs whose counselling is through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Jalandhar is one National Institute of Technology that will be a part of the process. Therefore, JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Jalandhar would be important data that students can use to know their chances of a seat.

The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar includes the closing ranks at which admissions close and is determined by the authorities on the basis of the number of seats available, the total number of students who have applied for the same, difficulty level of the JEE Main exam, category of the candidate, branch opted for and such. The Home State (HS)Quota cutoff will vary from the Other State (OS) quota as the HS will be for the students of Punjab.

Candidates can refer to the previous years' JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar to know the ranks at which admissions stopped and can tweak their choices accordingly. The NIT Jalandhar JEE Main Cutoff is given below for both the HS and OS quotas.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Jalandhar


Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

9385

3176

OBC Female

12682

7160

EWS Male

3355

1140

EWS Female

5204

2009

Gen Male

10800

9667

Gen Female

14638

13987

SC Male

2109

1828

SC Female

6100

2508

ST Male

5039

993

ST Female

1553

1581

EE

OBC Male

26722

5668

OBC Female

24430

10799

EWS Male

5771

2260

EWS Female

9920

3501

Gen Male

27654

18057

Gen Female

34604

25828

SC Male

7329

3273

SC Female

6753

4463

ST Male

1940

1348

ST Female

-

-

ECE

OBC Male

20933

5083

OBC Female

18521

9531

EWS Male

5162

1865

EWS Female

9367

2672

Gen Male

18724

15011

Gen Female

31645

21245

SC Male

5763

3310

SC Female

4917

4228

ST Male

-

1789

ST Female

-

2129

ME

OBC Male

37443

7220

OBC Female

39499

14528

EWS Male

7633

2890

EWS Female

12235

5181

Gen Male

35515

22026

Gen Female

52330

37353

SC Male

8523

4027

SC Female

6196

6543

ST Male

19163

1456

ST Female

-

3291


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The exam dates for 2020 are September 1 to 6 and JoSAA counselling will be held after the declaration of the JEE Advanced results.

