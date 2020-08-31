JEE Main 2020: Cutoff For NIT Jalandhar, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: Candidates can refer to the previous years' JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar to know the ranks at which admissions stopped and can tweak their choices accordingly. The NIT Jalandhar JEE Main Cutoff is given below for both the HS and OS quotas.
With JEE Main results around the corner, students are searching for cutoffs which are the ranks at which admissions close in the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs whose counselling is through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Jalandhar is one National Institute of Technology that will be a part of the process. Therefore, JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Jalandhar would be important data that students can use to know their chances of a seat.
The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar includes the closing ranks at which admissions close and is determined by the authorities on the basis of the number of seats available, the total number of students who have applied for the same, difficulty level of the JEE Main exam, category of the candidate, branch opted for and such. The Home State (HS)Quota cutoff will vary from the Other State (OS) quota as the HS will be for the students of Punjab.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Jalandhar
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
9385
3176
OBC Female
12682
7160
EWS Male
3355
1140
EWS Female
5204
2009
Gen Male
10800
9667
Gen Female
14638
13987
SC Male
2109
1828
SC Female
6100
2508
ST Male
5039
993
ST Female
1553
1581
EE
OBC Male
26722
5668
OBC Female
24430
10799
EWS Male
5771
2260
EWS Female
9920
3501
Gen Male
27654
18057
Gen Female
34604
25828
SC Male
7329
3273
SC Female
6753
4463
ST Male
1940
1348
ST Female
-
-
ECE
OBC Male
20933
5083
OBC Female
18521
9531
EWS Male
5162
1865
EWS Female
9367
2672
Gen Male
18724
15011
Gen Female
31645
21245
SC Male
5763
3310
SC Female
4917
4228
ST Male
-
1789
ST Female
-
2129
ME
OBC Male
37443
7220
OBC Female
39499
14528
EWS Male
7633
2890
EWS Female
12235
5181
Gen Male
35515
22026
Gen Female
52330
37353
SC Male
8523
4027
SC Female
6196
6543
ST Male
19163
1456
ST Female
-
3291
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The exam dates for 2020 are September 1 to 6 and JoSAA counselling will be held after the declaration of the JEE Advanced results.