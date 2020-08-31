JEE Main 2020: Cutoff For NIT Jalandhar, Check Here

JEE Main: Cutoff For NIT Jalandhar, Check Here

With JEE Main results around the corner, students are searching for cutoffs which are the ranks at which admissions close in the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs whose counselling is through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). NIT Jalandhar is one National Institute of Technology that will be a part of the process. Therefore, JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Jalandhar would be important data that students can use to know their chances of a seat.

The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar includes the closing ranks at which admissions close and is determined by the authorities on the basis of the number of seats available, the total number of students who have applied for the same, difficulty level of the JEE Main exam, category of the candidate, branch opted for and such. The Home State (HS)Quota cutoff will vary from the Other State (OS) quota as the HS will be for the students of Punjab.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Candidates can refer to the previous years' JEE Main cutoff for NIT Jalandhar to know the ranks at which admissions stopped and can tweak their choices accordingly. The NIT Jalandhar JEE Main Cutoff is given below for both the HS and OS quotas.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Jalandhar





Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 9385 3176 OBC Female 12682 7160 EWS Male 3355 1140 EWS Female 5204 2009 Gen Male 10800 9667 Gen Female 14638 13987 SC Male 2109 1828 SC Female 6100 2508 ST Male 5039 993 ST Female 1553 1581 EE OBC Male 26722 5668 OBC Female 24430 10799 EWS Male 5771 2260 EWS Female 9920 3501 Gen Male 27654 18057 Gen Female 34604 25828 SC Male 7329 3273 SC Female 6753 4463 ST Male 1940 1348 ST Female - - ECE OBC Male 20933 5083 OBC Female 18521 9531 EWS Male 5162 1865 EWS Female 9367 2672 Gen Male 18724 15011 Gen Female 31645 21245 SC Male 5763 3310 SC Female 4917 4228 ST Male - 1789 ST Female - 2129 ME OBC Male 37443 7220 OBC Female 39499 14528 EWS Male 7633 2890 EWS Female 12235 5181 Gen Male 35515 22026 Gen Female 52330 37353 SC Male 8523 4027 SC Female 6196 6543 ST Male 19163 1456 ST Female - 3291





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The exam dates for 2020 are September 1 to 6 and JoSAA counselling will be held after the declaration of the JEE Advanced results.