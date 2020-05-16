  • Home
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Will Be Reopened Soon: NTA Director General

Vineet Joshi, Director General of National Testing Agency, also said that the NTA will publish the results within five days of the JEE Main 2020 exams, scheduled between July 18 and July 23.

Education | Edited by atul.krishna | Updated: May 16, 2020 7:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Picture used for representational purpose only
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon re-open the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main application form, Director General Vineet Joshi said in an interview to Careers360.

NTA had earlier provided a correction window for JEE Main 2020 from March 13 to March 16 and then again from April 1 to May 3. The decision to open the window again is being considered due to the ongoing coronavirus threat that has pushed the country into a nationwide lockdown.

NTA had also allowed students to modify their exam centre preferences during the earlier correction windows. This was done in consideration of the lockdown to enable students to opt for a centre closest to them.

Mr Joshi, in the interview given on Saturday, said: “Similar to what we did for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), We are planning for opening correction for JEE Main.”

Mr Joshi also said that NTA will publish the results within five days of the exam. The JEE Main exams are scheduled from July 18 to July 23.

NTA had extended the correction window for NEET 2020 aspirants till May 31 to allow students to modify the details in application form.

