JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Open From Today Till May 31

The correction facility for JEE Main 2020 was reopened as the candidates requested it for correcting application forms and changing their choice of centres as the lockdown due to COVID-19 has made travelling difficult for students.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 25, 2020 1:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Open From Today Till May 31
JEE Main 2020 correction facility opens today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Correction window for JEE Main 2020, or the Joint Entrance Exam 2020, will be open from today. Candidates will be able to opt for different exam centres and make the desired correction in the application form.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced on May 19 that the correction window for JEE Main 2020 will begin from May 25. NTA had earlier allowed students to submit fresh applications from May 19 to May 24.

The correction facility for JEE Main 2020 was reopened as candidates requested it for correcting application forms and changing their choice of centres as the lockdown due to COVID-19 has made transportation difficult for students.

JEE Main 2020 is scheduled between July 18 and July 23 and admit cards will be released 15 days before the date of the exam.

JEE Main 2020 was to be held between April 5 and April. The dates were postponed as the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to fight the spread of COVID-19

