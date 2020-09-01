JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Tomorrow; Know Details Here

The JEE Main BTech paper will be held tomorrow in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year. Amidst protests across the nation and controversies associated over the holding of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 situation and floods, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till September 6.

The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2020, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main 2020 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper, or Paper 1, of JEE Main exam will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2020 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.

As per the testing agency, 7,77,465 aspirants downloaded the JEE Main admit cards upto 6 pm on August 31. The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during this pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres and providing assurance to the candidates of safety.