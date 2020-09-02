JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Today; Know Last Minute Tips

The JEE Main BTech paper, or Paper 1, will be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm in multiple exam centres across the country. The eligibility test of JEE Main BE and Btech paper conducted for the admission to engineering courses will be held in computer based mode. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year and 7,77,465 aspirants, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA), downloaded the JEE Main admit cards upto 6 pm on August 31. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the engineering entrance exam will continue till September 6.

Amidst protests across the nation and controversies associated over the holding of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 situation and floods, NTA had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper.

JEE Main BTech Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2020 for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions with three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main BTech and BE will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300.

JEE Main BE And BTech Exam And Free Transport Facility

With many parts of the country currently under lockdown and some reeling under floods, several entities including the various state governments, railways and IIT alumni have extended helping hands to students. The JEE Mains aspirants can avail the transport facilities to reach their designated exam centres.

JEE Main 2020 And Dress Code For Students

NTA, has not specified any particular dress code for JEE Main 2020, however, the instructions on the JEE Main admit cards highlight the clothing advisories that can be followed by the students on the day of JEE Main exam day.

JEE Main 2020: Rules To Be Followed By Candidates During Exam

NTA has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are expected to be followed strictly by all the aspirants of JEE Main. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.