JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Today, Know Last Minute Tips

JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh Students To Write BTech Paper Today; All You Need To Know

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, conducted the JEE Main exam keeping the health and safety of students in check. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, stringent precautions and social distancing measures are being followed at the various JEE exam centres across the nation.

The JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech) will be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is set to be conducted in computer-based mode. Nearly 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year.

All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in B. E. /B. Tech. paper of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the B.E./B. Tech. of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement for JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.

NTA has released a slew of guidelines to be followed by the candidates and invigilators on the JEE Main exam day. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.