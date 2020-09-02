JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Day 2 Tomorrow

The second day of JEE Main BTech paper will be held tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the eligibility tests of JEE Main in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1. NTA had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper and the first day of BTech and BE paper. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till September 6.

The JEE Main BE/BTech paper is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the JEE Main 2020, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2020 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. The first day of JEE Main 2020 for the BTech and BE paper had "easy to moderate" level questions, claimed students.

The NTA, this year, had to take several precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres, staggered entry and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. Various entities have come forward to help students reach their JEE Main exam centres amid the pandemic and floods in some part of the country.