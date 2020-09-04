JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students

JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Says students

On the fourth day of the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, conducted for BTech and BE aspirants from 9 am to 12 noon, the students said that the question paper was balanced and similar as compared to that of January session. The questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and class 12 CBSE Board in all three subjects- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Mathematics

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based)

The Mathematics paper had a ‘Moderate’ difficulty level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters of Co-ordinate Geometry & Algebra. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. There were fewer questions from Calculus compared to Coordinate Geometry. Students were unable to complete in one hour due to a large number of calculations.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Physics

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based)

The Physics paper had an ‘Easy to Moderate’ difficulty level. More questions asked from Rotation chapter, however, it covered almost all topics like Electrostatic, Mechanics, Optics & Moden Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations. More Fact-Based lengthy questions. Integer type of question was a little calculative.

JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis: Chemistry

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based)

The Chemistry paper had a ‘Moderate’ difficulty level. Questions were mostly from Inorganic & Organic chemistry. Integer type of questions was also easy. More weightage was given to class 12 Chapters. Level of questions was above NCERT level as per students.

According to the students, in terms of the order of difficulty, Mathematics was the toughest amongst the three subjects.