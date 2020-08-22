JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced

Competing JEE Main Exam with a high score requires extra preparation, and extra preparation requires extraordinary study material. For students preparing for JEE Main 2020, it is important to have a complete study plan and a sound knowledge of reference books to use. For better results, selection of appropriate books and study material is recommended. And acing the exam with 11 lakh participants is not possible without the best selection of books.

Before deciding which study material to rely on, it's important to have a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and its exam pattern. The syllabus is provided by the National Testing Agency in its information brochure. Some factors to look for while choosing the best books for JEE Main 2020 are - the way basic concepts are dealt in the books, ample practice exercises and relevant examples that help you understand the concepts and solve the problems. However, it is important to remember that NCERT books are the must start books as these cover the basic concepts and cement your fundamentals.

In this article, you will find a compiled list of the best books for JEE Main Exam along with the complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus.

Complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus and exam pattern:

Knowing the complete syllabus is like winning one battlefield of JEE Main Exam as it encompasses topics from both class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you know what to study, you can make a plan on how to go about studying it.

The second battlefield would be to know what to expect in the JEE exam 2020. The question type makes all the difference as does the time given to answer them. So in this context, knowing the JEE exam 2020 pattern would be the correct step to take.

Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal, P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry





Paper Subjects Type of questions Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet B Planning Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





Best books for JEE Main 2020 - Physics

Physics section of JEE Main exam 2020 comprises a total of 25 questions. These questions are both theoretical and practical based. It is noteworthy that, physics section usually doesn’t have questions that are directly related to concepts. The questions asked are twisted and interlinked from one concept to another. Hence, while choosing JEE Main 2020 physics books, candidates should note that the books must contain all the basic concepts along with ample amount of numerical problems to back you up with the concept. Following are some of the best physics books for JEE Main 2020 preparation :

S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker Concepts of all the topics 3. Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for · Electricity & Magnetism · Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2) · Optics & Modern Physics · Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4. Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems 5. Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics 6. Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems 7. Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.





Best books for JEE Main - chemistry

Chemistry is a section in JEE Main 2020 where 25 questions are asked for 100 marks. These 25 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The best books recommended for JEE Main 2020 chemistry are :

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3. Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4. Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6. Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more





Best books for JEE Mains Exam - Mathematics

Mathematics is the toughest section in JEE Main 2020 consisting of comprehensive questions from various topics. However, with clear concepts and plethora of practice, maths become the most scoring subject and can boost your rank rapidly. Preparing for mathematics requires a lot of practice from relevant topics and a clear understanding of all mathematical concepts. Following are the best books for JEE Main 2020 - mathematics section:

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Basics of every topic 2. Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3. The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4. Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5. Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6. Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7. Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8. Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH For explanation of topics





