JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced

JEE Main 2020: In this article, you will find a compiled list of the best books for JEE Main Exam and JEE Main Exam Preparation along with the complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus.

Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:02 am IST
Source: careers360
New Delhi:

Competing JEE Main Exam with a high score requires extra preparation, and extra preparation requires extraordinary study material. For students preparing for JEE Main 2020, it is important to have a complete study plan and a sound knowledge of reference books to use. For better results, selection of appropriate books and study material is recommended. And acing the exam with 11 lakh participants is not possible without the best selection of books.

Before deciding which study material to rely on, it's important to have a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and its exam pattern. The syllabus is provided by the National Testing Agency in its information brochure. Some factors to look for while choosing the best books for JEE Main 2020 are - the way basic concepts are dealt in the books, ample practice exercises and relevant examples that help you understand the concepts and solve the problems. However, it is important to remember that NCERT books are the must start books as these cover the basic concepts and cement your fundamentals.

In this article, you will find a compiled list of the best books for JEE Main Exam along with the complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus.

Complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus and exam pattern:

Knowing the complete syllabus is like winning one battlefield of JEE Main Exam as it encompasses topics from both class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you know what to study, you can make a plan on how to go about studying it.

The second battlefield would be to know what to expect in the JEE exam 2020. The question type makes all the difference as does the time given to answer them. So in this context, knowing the JEE exam 2020 pattern would be the correct step to take.

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Sets, relations and functions

Physics and measurements

Some basic concepts of chemistry

Complex numbers and quadratic equations

Kinematics

States of matter

Matrices and determinants

Laws of motion

Atomic structure

Permutations and combinations

Work, energy and power

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Mathematical induction

Rotational motion

Chemical thermodynamics

Binomial theorem and its simple applications

Gravitation

Solutions

Sequences and series

Properties of solids and liquids

Equilibrium

Limit, continuity and differentiability

Thermodynamics

Redox reactions and electrochemistry

Integral calculus

Kinetic theory of gases

Chemical kinetics

Differential equations

Oscillations and waves

Surface chemistry

Coordinate geometry

Electrostatics

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Three dimensional geometry

Current electricity

General principles and process of isolation of metals

Vector algebra

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Hydrogen

Statistics and probability

Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,

P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,

D and f block elements

Trigonometry

Optics,

Dual nature of matter and radiation

Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry

Mathematical reasoning

Atoms and nuclei,

Electronic devices

Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Communication systems

Experimental skills

Hydrocarbons,

Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen

Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,

Principles related to chemistry


Paper

Subjects

Type of questions

Mode of Examination

BE/BTech.
Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

BArch
Paper 2

Mathematics – Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test – Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

“Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

B Planning

Paper 2

Mathematics – Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Aptitude Test – Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


Best books for JEE Main 2020 - Physics

Physics section of JEE Main exam 2020 comprises a total of 25 questions. These questions are both theoretical and practical based. It is noteworthy that, physics section usually doesn’t have questions that are directly related to concepts. The questions asked are twisted and interlinked from one concept to another. Hence, while choosing JEE Main 2020 physics books, candidates should note that the books must contain all the basic concepts along with ample amount of numerical problems to back you up with the concept. Following are some of the best physics books for JEE Main 2020 preparation :

S. No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

2.

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker

Concepts of all the topics

3.

Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

· Electricity & Magnetism

· Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

· Optics & Modern Physics

· Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

4.

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practicing problems

5.

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, theory of all topics

6.

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practicing problems

7.

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari

For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.


Best books for JEE Main - chemistry

Chemistry is a section in JEE Main 2020 where 25 questions are asked for 100 marks. These 25 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The best books recommended for JEE Main 2020 chemistry are :

S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1.

NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

2.

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

3.

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

4.

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

5.

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

6.

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

7.

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more


Best books for JEE Mains Exam - Mathematics

Mathematics is the toughest section in JEE Main 2020 consisting of comprehensive questions from various topics. However, with clear concepts and plethora of practice, maths become the most scoring subject and can boost your rank rapidly. Preparing for mathematics requires a lot of practice from relevant topics and a clear understanding of all mathematical concepts. Following are the best books for JEE Main 2020 - mathematics section:

S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1.

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

2.

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

3.

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

4.

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

5.

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

6.

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

7.

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

8.

Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For explanation of topics


