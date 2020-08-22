JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
JEE Main 2020: In this article, you will find a compiled list of the best books for JEE Main Exam and JEE Main Exam Preparation along with the complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus.
Competing JEE Main Exam with a high score requires extra preparation, and extra preparation requires extraordinary study material. For students preparing for JEE Main 2020, it is important to have a complete study plan and a sound knowledge of reference books to use. For better results, selection of appropriate books and study material is recommended. And acing the exam with 11 lakh participants is not possible without the best selection of books.
Before deciding which study material to rely on, it's important to have a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and its exam pattern. The syllabus is provided by the National Testing Agency in its information brochure. Some factors to look for while choosing the best books for JEE Main 2020 are - the way basic concepts are dealt in the books, ample practice exercises and relevant examples that help you understand the concepts and solve the problems. However, it is important to remember that NCERT books are the must start books as these cover the basic concepts and cement your fundamentals.
Complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus and exam pattern:
Complete JEE Main 2020 syllabus and exam pattern:
Knowing the complete syllabus is like winning one battlefield of JEE Main Exam as it encompasses topics from both class 11 and 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you know what to study, you can make a plan on how to go about studying it.
The second battlefield would be to know what to expect in the JEE exam 2020. The question type makes all the difference as does the time given to answer them. So in this context, knowing the JEE exam 2020 pattern would be the correct step to take.
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Sets, relations and functions
Physics and measurements
Some basic concepts of chemistry
Complex numbers and quadratic equations
Kinematics
States of matter
Matrices and determinants
Laws of motion
Atomic structure
Permutations and combinations
Work, energy and power
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
Mathematical induction
Rotational motion
Chemical thermodynamics
Binomial theorem and its simple applications
Gravitation
Solutions
Sequences and series
Properties of solids and liquids
Equilibrium
Limit, continuity and differentiability
Thermodynamics
Redox reactions and electrochemistry
Integral calculus
Kinetic theory of gases
Chemical kinetics
Differential equations
Oscillations and waves
Surface chemistry
Coordinate geometry
Electrostatics
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
Three dimensional geometry
Current electricity
General principles and process of isolation of metals
Vector algebra
Magnetic effects of current and magnetism
Hydrogen
Statistics and probability
Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents
S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,
P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,
D and f block elements
Trigonometry
Optics,
Dual nature of matter and radiation
Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry
Mathematical reasoning
Atoms and nuclei,
Electronic devices
Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry
Communication systems
Experimental skills
Hydrocarbons,
Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen
Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,
Principles related to chemistry
Paper
Subjects
Type of questions
Mode of Examination
BE/BTech.
Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only
BArch
Mathematics – Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only
Aptitude Test – Part II
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Drawing Test – Part III
Questions to test drawing aptitude
“Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet
B Planning
Paper 2
Mathematics – Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only
Aptitude Test – Part II
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Planning Based Questions - Part III
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Best books for JEE Main 2020 - Physics
Physics section of JEE Main exam 2020 comprises a total of 25 questions. These questions are both theoretical and practical based. It is noteworthy that, physics section usually doesn’t have questions that are directly related to concepts. The questions asked are twisted and interlinked from one concept to another. Hence, while choosing JEE Main 2020 physics books, candidates should note that the books must contain all the basic concepts along with ample amount of numerical problems to back you up with the concept. Following are some of the best physics books for JEE Main 2020 preparation :
S. No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
2.
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker
Concepts of all the topics
3.
Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
· Electricity & Magnetism
· Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)
· Optics & Modern Physics
· Waves & Thermodynamics
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
4.
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practicing problems
5.
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, theory of all topics
6.
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practicing problems
7.
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari
For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.
Best books for JEE Main - chemistry
Chemistry is a section in JEE Main 2020 where 25 questions are asked for 100 marks. These 25 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The best books recommended for JEE Main 2020 chemistry are :
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1.
NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
2.
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
3.
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
4.
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
5.
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6.
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
7.
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Best books for JEE Mains Exam - Mathematics
Mathematics is the toughest section in JEE Main 2020 consisting of comprehensive questions from various topics. However, with clear concepts and plethora of practice, maths become the most scoring subject and can boost your rank rapidly. Preparing for mathematics requires a lot of practice from relevant topics and a clear understanding of all mathematical concepts. Following are the best books for JEE Main 2020 - mathematics section:
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1.
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
2.
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
3.
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
4.
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
5.
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
6.
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
7.
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
8.
Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For explanation of topics
