JEE Main 2020: Bombay High Court Allows JEE Exam In Urgent Hearing, Asks Flood-Hit Students To Apply To NTA

The Bombay High Court allowed the conducting of JEE Mains and issued a directive that those who are affected by flood and are struggling to reach the JEE exam centre shall apply to the appropriate authority, the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 10:57 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Just ahead of the JEE Main examination scheduled for Tuesday morning, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court gathered for urgent hearing on a plea filed by a citizen seeking its postponement for students residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The court allowed the conducting of JEE Mains and issued a directive that those who are affected by flood and are struggling to reach the JEE exam centre shall apply to the appropriate authority, the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The HC, on its own motion, took up the matter for hearing on Monday evening when it was brought to its notice a letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara.

In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood-affected areas.

(With PTI inputs)

