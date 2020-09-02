Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: “Lengthy Questions”, Says Expert

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020 for BE/BTech is being conducted from today, September, 2, 2020. Paper 1 of JEE Main BTech was held from 9 am -12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 pm. According to FITJEE’s JEE Main paper analysis, Maths and Physics sections of the BTech paper had “lengthy questions”.

The first JEE Main BTech paper had 75 questions for 100 marks. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 for unattempted questions.

According to the expert, Ramesh Batlish, weightage of questions was more from Class 11 than Class 12 for all the three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The Mathematics part of BTech paper 1 had “moderate” level of difficulty with some questions involving “lengthy calculations”. Questions were mostly from Algebra and Coordinate Geometry chapters.

The Physics part of the paper had “easy to moderate” difficulty level with “lengthy” numerical questions. However, numerical questions were easier in comparison to MCQs.

The Chemistry part had direct questions from Inorganic Chemistry chapters of NCERT textbooks, with Class 11 topics having more weightage.

Overall, the Mathematics section had the hardest difficulty level and the Chemistry part was the easiest. The first BTech paper had “easy to moderate” difficulty level according to students, with no reported errors.