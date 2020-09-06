Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020: Last Day Of Exam, BTech Papers In Both Shifts

On the last day of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, BE/BTech papers will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering programmes in participating institutions, started on September 1, 2020. According to official information, over 8 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main 2020.

Though considerably fewer candidates turned out for JEE Main on the first day, attendance improved significantly on the second, third, fourth, and fifth day of the examination. On the first day, JEE Main 2020 was conducted for BArch and BPlanning aspirants.

The BTech paper of JEE Main has 75 questions for a total of 300 marks. For each correct response, 4 marks are awarded and for each incorrect response, 1 mark is deducted.

JEE Main 2020 is being conducted following strict health protocols, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates are allowed to enter the exam venue in a phased manner, following social distancing.

Face masks are provided to the candidates before entering the exam hall. The exam venue is sanitized before and after each shift. To avoid contact, rough sheets are placed at seats before the start of the examination.

JEE Main 2020 result is expected on September 11. Candidates, who qualify in the exam will become eligible to apply for JoSSA counselling -- for admission to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs.

The top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020, for admission to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes in IITs will be required to appear in JEE Advanced AAT 2020.