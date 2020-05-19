JEE Main 2020 Application Window Re-Opens; What About NEET 2020? Ask Students

Image credit: Shutterstock After JEE Main 2020, Students Want NEET 2020 Application Window Reopen

On May 19, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the National Testing Agency, or NTA, will re-open the JEE Main 2020 application window.

Soon after the announcement, many requested the minister to re-open the application window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, as well. The NEET is for admission to medical colleges.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23. The decision to re-open the application window, according to NTA, has been made keeping in view the hardships faced by students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to students, the same opportunity to fill up NEET 2020 application form should be provided to the medical aspirants. NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26.

There is no official confirmation regarding the re-opening of NEET 2020 application window yet.

