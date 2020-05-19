  • Home
JEE Main 2020 Application Reopened, Can Apply Till May 24: Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the JEE Main application form has been reopened for students who dropped their study abroad plans due to COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 19, 2020 1:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main applications reopened
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The JEE Main 2020 application has been reopened again and will stay open till May 24, Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced.

The applications have been reopened one more time so that students who wish to appear for the exam can do so. Submissions of fee will be accepted between 5 pm and 11.50 pm from May 19 to May 24.

Mr Pokhriyal, through his official social media account, said: “I have advised the Director General of NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE Main 2020. Hurry! Forms available till 24th May.”

Mr Pokhiryal said that this gives students who dropped their study abroad dreams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a chance to study within India. Conducted by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

The NTA, in a notification, said: " In view of the representations received from various students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE Main 2020, the NTA has decided to give one last opportunity."

NTA said that other students who failed to apply for JEE Main 2020 can do so in this window.

JEE Main exams are scheduled between July 18 and July 23.

JEE Main is held bi-annually and candidates are allowed to appear in both the exams. The best of the scores is considered for the final merit listing.

Once admit cards are released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit cards from the official website.

NTA had initially announced that JEE Main 2020 will be held from April 5 to April 11.

The exam had to be postponed as a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Government of India to curb the coronavirus infections.

NTA notice

