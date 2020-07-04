  • Home
JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Window Opens

JEE Main 2020 will be held between September 1 and 6.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 6:04 pm IST

JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Window Opens
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has re-opened the application form correction window for the JEE Main 2020. Candidates who had already filled the application form for the engineering entrance exam earlier and paid the application fees can correct and modify the details in the application form till July 15. The JEE Main 2020 will be held between September 1 and 6.

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is held for admission to the undergraduate engineering courses in top engineering institutes in India including National Institutes of Technology and Government funded technical institutes. In addition, it is also the qualifier test for JEE Advanced which is scheduled to be held on September 27.

The exam has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak. JEE Main 2020 was scheduled in July but was postponed again on July 3.

JEE Main 2020 Correction Window

Candidates can login into their accounts at the official website of NTA by using their application number to modify the already filled application details. Details like exam centres and change in photographs can be made through the JEE Main correction window. However, NTA restricts modifying details regarding castes, gender and date of birth.

The JEE Main is held twice in a year in January and April and the scorecard remains valid for a period of one year.

