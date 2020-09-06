Image credit: National Testing Agency JEE Main 2020: Answer Key, Result Dates, And Qualifying Cutoff

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, will conclude today. The JEE Main answer 2020 key can be expected to be released tomorrow -- September 7, 2020 at jeemain.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates who registered for the examination. On the basis of JEE Main 2020 answer key, the results will be announced. Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main result 2020 meeting the required cutoff will become eligible for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main Result 2020 Date

According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to start the registrations for JEE Main and Advanced counselling, tentatively on October 6.

JEE Main 2020 Result: How To Check

Follow these steps to check JEE Main result 2020:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Find and click on the "View result/Score card" link. Login using your application number and dates of birth. Submit and download JEE Main 2020 result.

JEE Main 2020 Cutoff

The JEE Main cutoff 2020 will be announced after the declaration of results. Based on the JEE Main cutoff mark, candidates will be able to apply for admission to their preferred institutions.

What After JEE Main 2020 Result

After the announcement of JEE Main 2020 result, candidates who meet the required cutoff mark will be eligible for admission. Candidates seeking admission to Indian Instituts of Technology will sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

Those candidates, who wish to study BArch in IITs will sit for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020).

AAT 2020 will be held on October 8. The registration window, according to official information, will be available from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm) at jeeadv.ac.in.