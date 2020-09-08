JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the official JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can now check the JEE Main Exam answer using their application number, password and date of birth. Earlier, many coaching institutes such as -Resonance had released the JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key but that was not considered as the final rank predictor. Students who have taken the eligibility test of JEE Mains can check the official JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) is held for admission to BTech courses Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). JEE Main is an online computer-based exam. JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6. This year, more than eight lakh aspirants wrote the JEE Main exam paper at various JEE centre across the nation.

As soon as the candidate visits the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, click on 'View Question Paper And Challange Answer Key'. On the new window, log in with your application number and password and view the JEE Main Exam 2020 answer key.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: How To Download

Students can now download the JEE Main answer Key 2020 following the steps below:

Step1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘View Question Paper And Challange Answer Key’ link.

Step 3. Key in your login credentials.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit’. The JEE Main 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the JEE Main 2020 answer key.

Raising Objections Against JEE Main Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the JEE Main 2020 answer key. To raise objections, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format.