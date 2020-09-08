JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the answer keys for all the shifts of JEE Main along with the response sheets and question papers today. The answer key of JEE Main is published in the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test of JEE Mains can match the JEE Main answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of admission to the desired institutes. JEE Main answer key 2020 contains the correct responses to the questions asked in all the 12 shifts of the eligibility test.

NTA has also allowed the candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main answer key 2020 released today. Candidates can fill an online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 10 am of September 10. However, the online payment of the processing fee can be made upto 5 pm.

Candidates will also have to submit relevant documents in specified formats to support their objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key 2020. After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, NTA will release the final JEE Main answer key 2020 and the results and cut off marks associated with it.

To Download JEE Main Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.ac.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated JEE Main 2020 Answer Key link

STEP 3: On the next window, enter application numbers and dates of birth or application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Submit and access the JEE Main answer key

STEP 5: Download the provisional answer keys of JEE Main and tally the marks scored

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is held for admission to BArch or BPlanning and BTech or BE courses Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and some of the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). JEE Main is an online computer based. JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6 in multiple shifts at 660 exam centres. More than eight lakh aspirants took the JEE Main this year. NTA, this year, had to take extra measures following the COVID-19 SOPs to lessen the spread of coronavirus.