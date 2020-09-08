JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the April/September 2020 session have been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key till September 10 (10 am). The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents have been mentioned in the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The procedure (as enclosed) for challenge of Answer Key may be used. This facility is available from 08.09.2020 to 10.09.2020 (upto 10:00 A.M). The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) Non-Refundable as processing fee for each question challenged,” an NTA statement read.

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2020 answer key. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 10 am of September 10. However, the online payment of the processing fee can be made upto 5 pm.

The NTA statement further added: “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking upto 05.00 PM on 10.09.2020. The processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.”

The eligibility tests of JEE Mains were held between September 1 and September 6. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by NTA for admission to several undergraduate engineering institutes across the nation. This year, as many as 8,58,273 aspirants have registered for the JEE Main 2020. To check the JEE Main answer key 2020, candidates can use the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth or passwords.

After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, NTA will release the final JEE Main answer key 2020 and the results and JEE Main cut off marks associated with it. JEE Main result 2020 expected to be released on September 11. The JEE Main result will mention details of the percentile scores, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2020. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held at September-end. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced.