JEE Main 2020: Another Chance For Engineering Aspirants To Apply

Candidates have been given one more chance to apply for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The application window has been reopened and National Testing Agency (NTA) will accept forms till May 24. JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 19, 2020 2:24 pm IST

JEE Main 2020: Another Chance For Engineering Aspirants To Apply
JEE Main application window has reopened and National Testing Agency (NTA) will accept forms till May 24.

Candidates have been given one more chance to apply for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The application window has reopened and National Testing Agency (NTA) will accept forms till May 24. JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23. The exam will begin three days after the CBSE Class 12 board exams are completed.

JEE Main 2020: Apply Online

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, had tweeted today in the morning that a major announcement will be made for those students who had planned to study abroad but later dropped it because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving them another chance to apply for the JEE Main, Mr Pokhriyal said, these students are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE Main 2020.

This is the second JEE Main of the session. Candidates who had appeared for the first JEE Main held in January can apply this time as well.

The best of the two scores is considered for merit list. Candidates who have not applied yet for the second JEE Main can fill the forms now. Sitting for this exam will give them one more opportunity to improve their scores in examination if they have failed to give their best in first attempt without wasting their whole academic year. In the first bi-annual JEE Main, 72% of the candidates took both the exams.

Candidates who have not completed their application forms can also login to complete it, the notice tweeted by the Education Minister reads.

