Image credit: Twitter/@DrRPNishank HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launching the NTA application

The Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Tuesday launched a mobile application for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 aspirants. The application, developed by National Testing Agency (NTA), has multiple full-syllabus tests to help aspirants work on the JEE Main and NEET syllabus.

Once students take the test, for either JEE Main or NEET, the application provides personalized analysis like subject scores and time spent on each subject.

Conducted for admission to engineering, JEE Main tests have 75 questions in three sections with 25 questions each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The first 20 questions in each section are multiple choice questions in which the candidate gets four marks for the correct answer while one mark gets deducted for the wrong answer. The last five questions are of subjective numerical type and have no negative marking scheme.

Devised for admission to medicine, NEET tests have 180 questions that should be attempted in 180 minutes. The questions are divided into 45 multiple choice questions each for Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions for Biology. The candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and one mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

Here are the steps to download the National Testing Abhyas application and take the tests.

Step 1: Download the National Testing Abhyas application from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Step 2: Sign up on the application with your email or phone number and password

Step 3: Select either ‘JEE Main’ or ‘NEET’ from the options.

Step 4: Download the full syllabus test

Step 5: Start attempting the tests.

General Guidelines

Make sure your phone is on airplane mode before you take the test. The application will prompt you to do so otherwise.





Sync to the internet to see your result and score improvement report





Don’t change the date and time of the device between tests, otherwise it will get auto-submitted.





Don’t switch to web or application once the test starts.





Don’t submit the test before time. Try to use the entire duration of the test wisely.





Don’t lock the device, close the application or switch to a different application during the test duration. Test will auto submit if you go out of the application.





The test has negative marking.