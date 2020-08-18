JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Check Direct Link Here

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main admit card 2020 on August 17, 2020. Students can now visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in - to download their JEE Main 2020 admit card.

Students need to keep their application number of JEE Main 2020 exam handy to view and download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

Soon after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea for postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020, the NTA released the Jee Main admit card without any further delay.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can download their JEE Main 2020 admit card using these direct links:

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Link 1

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Link 2

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card:

Step 1. Go to any of the two direct links mentioned above.

Step 2. Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 3. Submit and download your JEE Main admit card 2020.

Step 4. After downloading the JEE Main admit card, check the information mentioned -- the date of birth, photograph, etc.

In case of any discrepancies in the JEE Main admit card, students must immediately contact the NTA helpline numbers.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 And Supreme Court

In the Supreme Court, the petition, filed by a group of students and parents, demanding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 entrance exams has been dismissed. The court has stated that they cannot put the careers of the lakhs of students in jeopardy as the whole academic year is at stake. The court said that life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.

As per the latest directive, both JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams will be held as per the schedule announced by the NTA earlier. The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be held between September 1-6 and the NEET 2020 is to be conducted on September 13.

JEE Main 2020 And Covid-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, NTA has issued additional guidelines on precautionary measures. The JEE main admit card this year has a self-declaration form attached. Candidates taking JEE Main have to fill the self-declaration undertaking and submit it on the day of the exam. This undertaking will ensure that JEE Main students taking the entrance test are COVID-19 free.

The JEE Main attached undertaking has various fields including travel information of the candidate, any flu-like symptoms they have and any close contacts with COVID-19 positive patients during the last 14 days.

Before reaching the JEE Main exam centre, candidates are to enter these details in the undertaking in their own handwriting, paste a recent passport-sized photograph and a smudge-free left thumb impression.

Meanwhile, candidates can continue their JEE Main 2020 preparation using video lectures by IIT Professors. Candidates can also use the National Test Abhyaas app to take mock tests.