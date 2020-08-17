Image credit: National Testing Agency JEE Main Admit Card Has Been Released By NTA

JEE Main admit card 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates can now visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to download their JEE Main 2020 admit card. Candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

The engineering entrance exam will be conducted from September 1-6, 2020. Candidates will be required to bring the JEE Main 2020 admit card, along with a valid photo ID and photographs to the exam hall.

Without the JEE Main 2020 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can download their JEE Main 2020 admit card using these direct links:

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Link 1

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Link 2

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Follow these steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card:

Go to any of the two direct links mentioned above. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download your JEE Main admit card 2020.

After downloading the JEE Main admit card, check the information mentioned -- date of birth, photograph, etc. In case of a discrepancy in the JEE main admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline numbers and report it.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Important Points

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will add extra guidelines on precautionary measures. Candidates should carefully read the exam day instructions and follow them on the exam day.

NTA may ask candidates to wear face masks and hand gloves on the JEE Main exam day so that the possibility of infection is eliminated.

Candidates will not be allowed to bring any metallic objects -- watch, ornaments, jewelry -- and communication devices, handbags, etc. to the examination venue.

Candidates will not be allowed to cover their heads with cap, dupatta, etc. Candidates who wear kara or kirpan due to religious reason must report to the exam centre 1.5 hours prior to the gate closing time and inform the officials.

Meanwhile, candidates can continue their JEE Main 2020 preparation using video lectures by IIT Professors. Candidates can also use the National Test Abhyaas app to take mock tests.