JEE Main Admit Card Release Date Will Be Confirmed Soon By NTA

JEE Main admit card 2020 date will soon be announced by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. The Joint Entrance Exam Main is scheduled to be held from September 1-6, 2020. The Supreme Court on Monday upheld NTA’s decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September and therefore, the agency is expected to announce JEE Main admit card 2020 release date soon.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” NTA previously said.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Website

JEE Main 2020 admit card will be available on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to use their application number and password to download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Exam Day Instructions

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will take precautionary measures like sensitization and thermal scanning. Candidates may require to reach the exam hall quite early so that they can enter in a phased manner.

NTA may also ask candidates to wear face masks and hand gloves on the exam day so that the possibility of infection is eliminated.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any metallic objects -- watch, ornaments, jewelry -- and communication devices, handbags, etc. to the examination venue.

As per JEE main dress code, candidates are not cover their heads with cap, dupatta, etc. Candidates who wear kara or kirpan due to religious reason must report to the exam centre 1.5 hours prior to the gate closing time and inform the officials.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Important Points

After downloading the JEE Main admit card, candidates should check if the details mentioned admit card, including name, date of birth, photograph, etc are correct. In case of a discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline numbers and report it.

On the examination day, candidates must bring a printout of the JEE Main admit card 2020, along with a valid photo ID and recent photographs. Without the admit card and photo ID, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Meanwhile, candidates can continue their JEE Main 2020 preparation using video lectures by IIT Professors. Candidates can also use the National Test Abhyaas app to take mock tests.